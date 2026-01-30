Art Design Xchange (ADX) presents Figure Ground by Dan Gay (Dang) for their February gallery show. The exhibit kicks off with First Friday, February 6, 5-9 pm.
Dang is a multimedia artist whose sculptural work has ranged from monumental to miniscule, appearing in films, installations, advertisements, museums and festivals. His ongoing series of improvisational portrait painting remains central to his personal studio work. “Through this series, I’ve been looking at the frayed edges of our perception, our distance and connection—the vulnerability and beauty of being an individual in the world and the vulnerability of being together,” said Dang. “I’ve seen reflections of me—and of all of us—that came into focus within each painting. It is an exploration. A challenge. A raw familiarity with what it might mean to be a person. I hope you see something familiar in this work too.”
The show runs through Sunday, February 28. Visit artdesignxchange.com for more information.
Figure Ground by Dang
