The annual citywide festival of interactive light installations will once again brighten Portland this winter as the Portland Winter Light Festival takes place Friday, February 6-Saturday, February 14. Returning for its 11th year, the free festival invites the public to experience illuminated art, performances and unexpected moments of joy across both sides of the Willamette River. Nearly 375 artists will bring more than 200 light-based experiences to life in the form of installations, performances and interactive works.
This year’s theme, “All The Little Things,” celebrates the small moments of wonder that connect us, an idea that beautifully reflects the Light Festival’s evolution. “This year, we have expanded our program to encourage exploration and play. We invite people to come out to see our Central City transformed by art and community, and to support local businesses while they’re at it,” says Alisha Sullivan, Executive Director of the Willamette Light Brigade, the nonprofit that produces the Festival. “Every year, we see how dynamic, light-based art can make our city feel connected, welcoming and vibrant. I can’t express how moving it is to see our streets filled with smiling friends and neighbors out exploring for the sake of art and community.”
Explore programs, plan your route, check schedules and discover how to be part of the festival with the program and festival map at pdxwlf.com. A fully interactive map includes detailed descriptions, artists insights and the creative stories behind each work.
Portland Winter Light Festival
