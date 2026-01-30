Getting Rid of Bulky Waste

The city has set standard rates for curbside collection of large items (often called bulky waste), making it easier to get rid of broken furniture, old mattresses and other waste that’s too big to fit into your garbage bin. Their online calculator estimates costs for single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes in Portland.
Garbage companies will decide which category each item falls into. If your item isn’t listed, they will estimate the price based on size or type. Additional fees may apply if the pick up requires extra time or additional staff. Pick up dates may be different from your regular collection day.
Once you’ve scheduled a pick up through your garbage company, make sure to set items at the curb by 6 am on the pick up day. If the items aren’t set out in time, you’ll still be charged the pick up fee and another fee for a second trip. People are encouraged not to set items out more than 24 hours before pick up. Early set outs can soak up rain and become too heavy to lift, creating safety risks for garbage collectors, attracting illegal dumping by others and attracting pests.
You can also take bulky waste to a Metro Transfer Station to be disposed of as garbage. This could be a good choice if you have access to a vehicle that can carry large items (your own, borrowed or rented), you have a lot of items and you can’t wait for a scheduled pick up. Fees at Metro Transfer Stations are based on the weight of the load, the type of materials being dropped off (garbage, wood, etc.) and whether the load is properly covered.
If you’re getting rid of things that are still in good, usable condition, give them a second chance instead of sending them to a landfill. Donating items reduces waste, conserves natural resources and cuts down on pollution by reducing the need for new products. Furniture, clean mattresses, working appliances and much more can be dropped off. Additionally, some nonprofits offer low-cost pick up. Buy Nothing groups and other give-away sites encourage neighbors to pick up items directly from your home.
Free disposal of mattresses and electronics is also available. Mattresses can be dropped off at Bye Bye Mattress locations and electronics (TVs, computers, monitors, printers, keyboards and more) at E-Cycle Oregon sites.
Details on the options available at portland.gov/bps/garbage-recycling/bulky-waste.
Getting Rid of Bulky Waste
The city has set standard rates for curbside collection of large items (often called bulky waste), making it easier to get rid of broken furniture, old mattresses and other waste that’s too big to fit into your garbage bin. Their online calculator estimates costs for single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes in Portland.