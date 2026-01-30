Mt. Tabor Park Lost and Found

Have you visited Mt. Tabor Park recently and found that once you returned home, you were missing something? If so, the Visitor Center might have it. Stop in 9:30 am-2 pm seven days a week (except major holidays) to inquire. If they are closed, you can leave a detailed description of your lost item with your contact information in the locked box out front (which is checked daily) or email TaborVC@gmail.com.
The Visitor Center keeps found items for approximately three months. The reunion rate for people who have lost items is around 50 percent. Unclaimed clothing is donated, glasses go to the Lions Club and valuables like wallets and keys are transferred to the police department.
Mt. Tabor Visitor Center. Photo by Georgia Obradovich.