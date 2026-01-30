In a moment when the world feels sharply divided, the 2026 Portland Jewish Film Festival invites audiences to gather together and see one another more fully through the power of story. Presented by the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE) in partnership with PAM CUT, this year’s festival highlights films that widen the lens on identity, memory, conflict and care, while reminding us that our shared humanity remains the most compelling narrative of all.
Running Tuesday, February 24-Sunday, March 1, the festival marks its third year under OJMCHE’s stewardship since being bequeathed from the Institute for Judaic Studies, which founded it in 1993. This year’s lineup creates space for multiple truths with works from international award contenders. Stories include a Palestinian boy’s journey across Israel; the current day and animated recollections of Polish Christian and Jewish neighbors navigating the ruptures of WWII; and a Jewish Israeli-American family grappling with the abduction of their daughter October 7, 2023. These films, collectively urgent, surprising and intimate, push beyond headlines and offer opportunities for empathy, reflection and conversation.
The festival begins with a robust community kickoff celebration designed to spark dialogue and invite audiences of all backgrounds into the conversation. Talkbacks with filmmakers and experts deepen the experience and ensure films continue to resonate beyond the screen.
Most of the screenings take place at Tomorrow Theater (3530 SE Division St.) and many of the films are also available through virtual screenings with an all-access festival pass. Festival passes (all-access for $125 and cinema-goer for $75) and full details about the festival available at ojmche.org/events/portland-jewish-film-festival.
Portland Jewish Film Festival
