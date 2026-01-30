Geography of a Horse Dreamer by Sam Shepard opens at Imago Theatre Friday, February 13 and runs through Sunday, March 1 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. In this trippy thriller, a psychic young man must predict derby winners or suffer the consequences exacted by his syndicate kidnappers. It’s pure pulp as only Sam Shepard can do it.
Jerry Mouawad directs and brings together the best of Imago collaborators: Alex Meyer designs Scenic, Myrrh designs Sound, Laura Helgeson designs Costumes, Jim Peerenboom is Master of Props and Furniture. The cast includes Joe Cullen as Cody, Duffy Epstein as The Doctor, Liam Gouldsbrough as Beaujo, Sean Lujan as Santee, Diane Slamp as Fingers, John Berendzen as Waiter and making their Imago debut are Ryan King and Juan Trillo as the dangerous and vengeful brothers of Cody.
Tickets ($37) available at imagotheatre.com. The show is recommended for ages 16 and older.
Geography of a Horse Dreamer
Geography of a Horse Dreamer by Sam Shepard opens at Imago Theatre Friday, February 13 and runs through Sunday, March 1 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. In this trippy thriller, a psychic young man must predict derby winners or suffer the consequences exacted by his syndicate kidnappers. It’s pure pulp as only Sam Shepard can do it.