With colder temperatures in the winter months, households rely more on wood stoves, space heaters and other heating sources and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is reminding people to take steps to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas produced whenever fuel is burned. In winter, carbon monoxide risks increase due to tighter home ventilation and heavier use of heating appliances. Exposure can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, loss of consciousness and can be fatal without prompt treatment.
“Carbon monoxide tragedies are preventable,” said David Farrer, Ph.D., toxicologist, OHA Public Health Division’s Environmental Public Health Section. “Proper maintenance, ventilation and working carbon monoxide alarms are essential for keeping families safe during the winter.”
Improperly installed, poorly maintained or inadequately vented wood stoves are a leading cause of winter carbon monoxide incidents. OHA urges residents to have wood stoves, chimneys and vents inspected and cleaned annually by certified professionals and ensure all wood-burning devices are properly vented to the outside. Additionally, never use heating or cooking devices, such as camp stoves, charcoal grills or generators inside homes, garages or enclosed spaces.
OHA recommends installing battery-powered or battery-backed-up carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home. Alarms should be tested monthly and batteries replaced twice a year. If a carbon monoxide alarm sounds or symptoms occur, seek fresh air immediately and call 911.
Preventing Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in the Winter
With colder temperatures in the winter months, households rely more on wood stoves, space heaters and other heating sources and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is reminding people to take steps to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas produced whenever fuel is burned. In winter, carbon monoxide risks increase due to tighter home ventilation and heavier use of heating appliances. Exposure can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, loss of consciousness and can be fatal without prompt treatment.