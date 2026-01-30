Guide to Native Plant Sales

Winter means rain, gray skies and more time inside. It’s also the time to get a jump on spring gardening with an eye on native plant sales. According to Portland Water, most local plant vendors take orders from January through early March, making now the perfect time to start planning for a thriving spring and summer garden.
Landscaping with more native plants—like western yarrow, kinnikinnick, Oregon iris, tall Oregon grape and Pacific crabapple—can help you use less water outdoors. The East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District (EMSWCD) offers a Native Plant Guide at emswcd.org/native-plant-guide sorted by large trees, small trees and large shrubs, small shrubs and groundcovers. There’s also a search function if you’re looking for a specific plant.
Native plants also offer many benefits to your yard, the soil and wildlife. They require fewer pesticides and much less fertilizer than turf grass lawns. They also provide habitat for wildlife, pollinators and birds.
EMSWCD offers many of the trees and shrubs in their guide through their annual Native Plant Sale, which opened online mid-January. Browse the available species, select quantities and complete a purchase through a simple checkout process at emswcd.org/native-plant-sale. Each plant is priced affordably, typically around $5. All plant orders must be picked up in person on Saturday, February 14 at their office (5211 N. Williams Ave.).
A listing of other native plant sales, retail native plant suppliers within 50 miles of Portland and regional native seed suppliers can be found at emswcd.org/native-plant-guide/local-sources. While not a comprehensive list or an endorsement of any organization or business, it can be a starting place for your own research.
Save water outdoors by planting more native plants like kinnikinnick. Photo by City of Portland.