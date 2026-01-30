Reporting Noise, Leaf Blower Complaints

Starting at the beginning of 2026, the equitable gas leaf blower phase-out began. In 2026 and 2027, gas leaf blowers will be permitted from October through December only. The policy applies to all property owners in Portland. This means that a property owner must ensure that any contractor or property manager they hire does not use gas leaf blowers. Regardless of whether the leaf blower is gas or electric, they must comply with the Noise Code.
Community members can report possible Noise Code violations at portland.gov/ppd/noise/noise-concerns; however, the city recommends that those experiencing noise caused by a neighbor, give the neighbor a chance to resolve the issue before reporting it. Often, noise issues can be resolved cordially through a direct conversation. They recommend approaching the neighbor in a friendly manner and express concerns calmly, sharing when the noise occurs and the effects of the noise. If direct communication doesn’t work or isn’t possible, complete the form.
Once a possible Noise Code violation has been submitted, a confirmation email will be sent with a report number as well as further communication once action has been taken. Wait times can vary based on the volume of reports, typically taking between two and four weeks.
The investigation starts with determining if the reported noise falls under the types of noises regulated by the Noise Code. If it does, the Noise Program will verify if the activity or event has an approved noise variance allowing it to exceed the noise code standards for a certain period. If there is no variance, the Program will scientifically measure the level of noise in decibels and should the noise level exceed permissible levels, the person or business responsible for it may be contacted and issued a warning or request that it be reduced. If the violation persists, further actions, such as fines or other penalties, may be taken. In some cases, ongoing noise violations may be subject to hearings or other actions. The person filing the complaint may be contacted for additional information to follow up on the situation or to sign the Community Noise Log.
A new leaf blower policy went into effect January 1, 2026. Photo by City of Portland.
2 thoughts on “Reporting Noise, Leaf Blower Complaints”
Sure, they’ll send out warnings, but I’ve been dealing with loud pounding music every night, all night long, that they still haven’t resolved for 6 months now. Now they’re telling me they have hundreds and hundreds of leaf blower complaints. Instead of focusing on the all night noise, they’re working on new complaints. What’s the point of laws if they’re not inforced? This is why violence occurs. People lose their patience.
They are really worried about leaf blower.Noise you’ve got to be kidding me. Why don’t they live all these council? People close to 122nd and see how bad the noise is fire trucks police cars, they’re worried about blowers. They haven’t lived on twenty second avenue near there.Then, tell me about the noise.I got