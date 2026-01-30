Portland Food Forest Initiative is giving away fruit trees to those who agree to plant, prune and care for a fruit tree on the parking strip and openly welcome neighbors to share in the harvest. The organization feels that “one of the greatest opportunities we have sits right outside our front doors: the parking strip, that small stretch of land between the sidewalk and the street. These spaces can become oases of shared abundance, strengthening food security and the social fabric of our neighborhoods.”
One free fruit tree (while supplies last) is available to each address. To apply, fill out the request form at pdxfoodforest.org/free-fruit-trees.
The tree give away will happen in April. Applicants will be notified of pick up times closer to the give away date. Trees cannot be held after the give away date.
Apply For a Free Fruit Tree
