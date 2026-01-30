Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble (PJCE) is excited to present seven commissioned pieces of jazz inspired by singular Black leaders and communities performed by their signature 12-member ensemble at The Sanctuary at Taborspace Monday, February 16, 7 pm. The original works draw on the poetry of Alice Dunbar-Nelson, the legacies of tennis greats Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson, the revolutionary term of president Burkina Faso Thomas Sankara and Reverend James Lawson’s conception of nonviolent resistance. The performance will also include an arrangement of Ezra Weiss and Dr. S. Renee Mitchell’s “Vanport’s Siren Song” for the full ensemble.
“For our February concert, I wanted to honor the rich cultural heritage, artistic contributions and historical narratives of Black communities,” says PJCE Artistic Director Ryan Meagher. “We had a robust response to our call for proposals and are excited to share new music from composers representing a broad swath of sounds and experiences.”
Tickets are free with RSVP at pjce.org/event/rise-in-love. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.
Rise in Love
