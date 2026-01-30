Love-filled highlights for the shows at Alberta Rose Theatre start Valentine’s weekend with Valentine—A Night of Circus, Music and Love. From the circus that brings you the immensely popular White Album XMAS, Rose City Circus and Trashcan Joe present a vintage themed night of love, spotlighting a daring and romantic circus alongside live original tunes of vintage swing, jazz, folk and blues. Treat yourself and someone you love to an unforgettable experience featuring the finest acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and movement artists in the business. Choose from 7:30 pm shows both Friday, February 13 and Saturday, February 14.
Next up is Bring Out Your Dead Friday, February 20, 7:30 pm. The show is a celebration of musical icons who passed away in the last year and left an enduring legacy. Fans, artists and music lovers gather to memorialize their art through a festive, unique night of performances, tributes and storytelling.
Finally, Oregon’s largest annual folk music concert event, a benefit for Transition Projects, celebrates its 37th anniversary Saturday, February 21, 7 pm. Winterfolk is one of those rare expressions of giving and brings our community together in the common celebration of music and caring—with the knowledge that every dollar raised at the door goes to the people it is intended to help.
Visit albertarosetheatre.com for additional details and tickets for these shows as well as a full line up of February events. Minors are ok when accompanied by a parent or guardian at these three shows and many others.
Love-Filled Alberta Rose Shows
