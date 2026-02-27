PDX Jazz presents the 2026 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival Thursday, March 5-Saturday, March 14. The festival offers an expansive lineup of free community concerts, local artist showcases and partner events. Presented throughout Portland in collaboration with hotels, community spaces and cultural partners, these events reflect the festival’s commitment to accessibility, local artistry and jazz as a shared civic experience.
The 10-day citywide festival features more than 50 concerts across 30+ venues and includes ticketed performances by internationally celebrated artists. Headlining the 2026 festival is St. Vincent, whose genre-defying work signals an expanded musical vision for PDX Jazz. Additional featured artists include Mavis Staples, Madeleine Peyroux and the Bill Frisell Trio, along with MonoNeon with Mohini Dey, Jeff Parker IVtet with SML, Tigran Hamasyan, Cyrus Chestnut, Jarrod Lawson, Lady Blackbird, Isaiah Sharkey, Charlie Hunter Trio, Roger Eno, Brandon Woody’s Upendo, Delbert Anderson, Sam Greenfield and Cochemea.
Tickets, full schedules and community event listings are available at pdxjazz.org.
