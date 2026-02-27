In March, Movie Madness University (MMU) offers two single session classes and one multi-session class at the Miniplex (4320 SE Belmont St.). The first single session class is Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 pm. Jonathan Livingston Seagull follows a real life trained seagull and his narrative journey as an outcast from his flock as he ascends high in the sky. Upon release, the film was considered a commercial and critical failure, despite several Academy nominations. Taught by MMU Instructor Zoe Gillian, the class will be re-examining this experimental feat of nature photography while exploring the behind-the-scenes details in this nearly forgotten film.
Wednesday, March 4, 6:30 pm is the start of the four-week Crash Course: Cut to the Chase! MMU staffer Cole Sorensen will look at the car chases/crashes and mayhem that shaped the Hollywood/Action industry forever. The cinematic car drive through film history will look at some of the movies that influenced directors like Edgar Wright to giant blockbusters like the Fast and Furious franchise.
Wrapping up the month is the single session class Sunset Boulevard & the Murder of Hollywood Tuesday, March 31, 6:30 pm. Sunset Boulevard is both one of the greatest film noirs and the best film about Hollywood ever made. The movie is packed with inside jokes, cameos and ancient Hollywood lore, all of which will be unpacked and discussed. The class will be taught by Mark Russell, author and comic book writer, and presented in partnership with the Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts.
Tickets for single session classes ($18-$22) and the multi-session class ($25-$30) available at moviemadness.org. Classes are limited to 18 participants each. Questions can be directed to education@moviemadness.org.
Single and Multi-Session MMU Classes
