Kicking off Women’s History Month, SheBrew Beer Festival celebrates women in craft beer and cider Saturday, March 7, 11 am-7 pm at the Portland Art Museum. The festival honors equality and supports all women and the LGBTQ+ community with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Human Rights Campaign.
The 11th annual festival takes place in two sessions. The first session begins at 11 am for VIP ticket holders, 12 pm for general admission and concludes at 3 pm. The second session is 4-7 pm.
Tickets ($40-$75) and more information available at shebrew.beer. The all-ages event will have food trucks and vendors as well. Alcohol consumption for those 21+ only.
SheBrew Beer Festival
Kicking off Women’s History Month, SheBrew Beer Festival celebrates women in craft beer and cider Saturday, March 7, 11 am-7 pm at the Portland Art Museum. The festival honors equality and supports all women and the LGBTQ+ community with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Human Rights Campaign.