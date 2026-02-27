The 36th annual Buckman Art Show and Sell returns Saturday, March 14, 10 am-5 pm. The beloved neighborhood tradition showcases more than 100 local artisans featuring original 3D art (ceramics, woodworking, sculpture, garden art), 2D art (paintings, illustrations, lithographs, photography), jewelry and textiles. In addition to the work of local artisans, student and alumni art will also be for sale.
The event is a fundraiser at and to support arts education at Buckman Elementary School in the heart of SE Portland (320 SE 16th Ave.). Enjoy food trucks, face painting, fairy hair and plenty of family-friendly community fun, all while supporting Buckman. The event is free and open to the public; there is a $5 suggested entry fee. Visit buckmanartshow.weebly.com for more information, including information on artists, divided by categories.
Buckman Art Show and Sell
The 36th annual Buckman Art Show and Sell returns Saturday, March 14, 10 am-5 pm. The beloved neighborhood tradition showcases more than 100 local artisans featuring original 3D art (ceramics, woodworking, sculpture, garden art), 2D art (paintings, illustrations, lithographs, photography), jewelry and textiles. In addition to the work of local artisans, student and alumni art will also be for sale.