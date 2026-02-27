Leikam Brewery, in collaboration with Rain Dragon Studio, presents their fourth Clay Sculpture Workshop in Leikam’s Community Room (5812 E Burnside St.) Sunday, March 15, 3:30-6:15 pm. In anticipation of Earth Day, the hands-on, skill-building workshop will be sculpting frogs.
All tools and clay will be supplied for the creation of your own whimsical frog sculpture from stoneware clay and glazing it. Instructor Teri Fahrendorf will take the still-wet sculptures back to her studio where she will slowly dry them and fire them in her ceramic kiln. Completed frogs will be on show to the public at the Student Art Reception at Leikam Sunday, April 19, 4-5 pm. Following that, students will be able to take their frogs home.
The workshop is open to adults and teens 13+. The $80 cost includes two beer tickets; beverage substitutions will be available for minors, abstainers and others who don’t drink beer. A slight upcharge may be necessary for some cocktails.
To register, visit raindragonstudio.square.site. Questions can be directed to teri@raindragonstudio.com.
Frog Sculpture Workshop
Leikam Brewery, in collaboration with Rain Dragon Studio, presents their fourth Clay Sculpture Workshop in Leikam’s Community Room (5812 E Burnside St.) Sunday, March 15, 3:30-6:15 pm. In anticipation of Earth Day, the hands-on, skill-building workshop will be sculpting frogs.