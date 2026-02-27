Business Association Notes – March 2026

| Business Association News, HBBA | , , ,

Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester

HBBA has not one, but three monthly happenings! HBBA Board meetings the second Thursday of the month, 9 am; the Boulevard Beautification Bunch clean ups with SOLVE the second Saturday of the month, 10 am; and our Hawthorne Mixers happy hours the last Thursday of the month, 5:30 pm. Join us when you can.
Plus, renew or start your HBBA Membership for just $250. Email us at administrator@hawthorneblvd.com or follow us on Instagram for information about any of the above.

Business Association Notes – March 2026

| Business Association News, HBBA | , , ,

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top