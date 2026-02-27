The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is working to improve traffic safety on SE César E Chávez Blvd., from Lafayette Ct. (just south of Powell Blvd.) to Schiller St. (just south of Holgate Blvd.). The project will reorganize the lanes on SE César E Chávez Blvd., going from the existing two driving lanes in each direction to one driving lane in each direction, and add left turn pockets in certain locations. There will also be upgrades to the signals at the intersection with SE Holgate Blvd.
PBOT has an online open house available through Monday, March 23, which includes a survey for community feedback to be incorporated into the final design. Learn more about the project and give your feedback at bit.ly/4qzexlD.
An All Roads Transportation Safety (ARTS) grant was awarded to PBOT to address traffic safety on this section of SE Powell Blvd. The project budget, which includes signal and roadway improvements, is $2,232,000. Additional needs for the project area have been identified that go beyond what the current funding is able to address. PBOT is seeking additional funds for improved crossings (marked crossings with new curb ramps), repaving and for the SE Holgate Blvd. signal upgrades.
The project website (listed above) will be updated with information about new funding as it is identified. People may also sign up to receive email updates on the project.
SE César E Chávez Blvd. Safety Project
The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is working to improve traffic safety on SE César E Chávez Blvd., from Lafayette Ct. (just south of Powell Blvd.) to Schiller St. (just south of Holgate Blvd.). The project will reorganize the lanes on SE César E Chávez Blvd., going from the existing two driving lanes in each direction to one driving lane in each direction, and add left turn pockets in certain locations. There will also be upgrades to the signals at the intersection with SE Holgate Blvd.