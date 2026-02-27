Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble’s (PJCE) 2026 Young Jazz Composers (YJC) will have their debut compositions performed by a quintet of PJCE musicians Monday, March 16, 7 pm at The Hallowed Halls (4420 SE 64th Ave.). The YJC program is a mentorship and performance opportunity for students to learn the fundamentals of composing for a professional jazz ensemble through one-on-one private lessons and professional group feedback. By the end of the program, students are able to understand the basic skills needed to compose a tune, use digital notation software and correctly notate parts for rhythm section and horns. The 2026 YJC band features Mary-Sue Tobin (saxophone), Quinn Walker (trumpet), Joe Bagg (piano), Xylyn Hathaway (bass) and Machado Mijiga (drums).
More information and tickets ($18 GA, $12 students, $5 Arts for All with Oregon Trail Card) available at pjce.org/event/2026-young-jazz-composers-showcase.
PJCE Young Jazz Composers Showcase
Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble’s (PJCE) 2026 Young Jazz Composers (YJC) will have their debut compositions performed by a quintet of PJCE musicians Monday, March 16, 7 pm at The Hallowed Halls (4420 SE 64th Ave.). The YJC program is a mentorship and performance opportunity for students to learn the fundamentals of composing for a professional jazz ensemble through one-on-one private lessons and professional group feedback. By the end of the program, students are able to understand the basic skills needed to compose a tune, use digital notation software and correctly notate parts for rhythm section and horns. The 2026 YJC band features Mary-Sue Tobin (saxophone), Quinn Walker (trumpet), Joe Bagg (piano), Xylyn Hathaway (bass) and Machado Mijiga (drums).