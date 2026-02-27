Give Feedback on Incentives to Increase Needed Housing Types

Community members are invited to comment on the draft proposal to revise zoning bonuses to incentivize needed housing types, such as affordable and accessible housing, and units with more bedrooms. Guided by Portland’s Housing Production Strategy, the Housing Bonus Alignment Project proposes zoning code amendments to facilitate the development of more housing units that meet the needs of Portlanders as part of the City’s commitment to encourage the creation of quality, affordable housing.
Project staff have released initial zoning code change recommendations—also known as the Discussion Draft—for broad public feedback. These recommendations include small and technical changes, in addition to more substantive changes to Portland’s housing bonus detail. The changes carry out the proposals to extend bonuses currently limited to certain zones in both multi-dwelling zones and commercial mixed-use zones; increase number of units that can be built and allow multiple bonuses to be used; revise and improve the feasibility of bonus requirements; and adjust code to remove overlapping provisions, add clarity and improve housing outcomes.
The Discussion Draft is open for review and public comment until Monday, March 23. Find it at portland.gov/bps/planning/housing-bonus-alignment/project-documents.
In addition, there are two upcoming virtual information sessions—Wednesday, March 4, 12-1 pm and Thursday, March 12, 6-7 pm. Registration for both sessions is at bit.ly/4rTwlbY.
Following the public comment period, project staff will integrate feedback and produce another draft—called the Proposed Draft—for consideration by the Planning Commission and City Council hearings.
