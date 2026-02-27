Public Comment Period Open For PBOT Projects

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is seeking public input on its proposed updates to four of its administrative rules. Administrative rules are binding requirements, regulations or procedures that are adopted administratively pursuant to authority often granted through City Code. PBOT has administrative rules that protect public space and safety in a wide range of activities, from requirements for real estate development to e-scooters, to street closure and outdoor dining permits.
The 45-day comment period for an update to TRN-14.34 (Automated Vehicles) will be open until Saturday, April 4, 5 pm. This administrative rule was adopted in 2018 and intended to regulate the testing of AVs and limit the commercial deployment of AVs for-hire on Portland streets. Since then, AVs have become widespread and are active in over a dozen US cities. PBOT has been engaging peers in other US cities to learn more about the practical opportunities and challenges of AVs in urban environments and is subsequently proposing several updates. A hybrid public hearing will be held Wednesday, March 11, 6-7:30 pm providing an overview of the proposed changes and time for testimony.
PBOT is also opening a 30-day comment period for three other administrative rules. Comments will be accepted until Friday, March 20, 5 pm; submit comments to pbotpolicycomments@portlandoregon.gov.
The first is TRN-8.08 (Encroachments in the Public Right-of-Way), which describes the most common types of privately-owned structures in the public right-of-way (i.e. encroachments), and the necessary conditions that must be met to allow them. The rule went through extensive update in 2023 and the current proposed minor updates intend to clarify three existing encroachment allowances (for landscaping, private non-franchised utilities and building projections/oriel windows), as well as two new allowances (alleys and basketball hoops).
TRN-9.02 (Transportation Demand Management Plans for Residential Uses Administrative Rule and Procedures Guide) provides guidance to PBOT, other City Bureaus, applicants and the public on the implementation of Transportation and Parking Demand Management requirements. The proposed changes would simplify the prioritized uses of the Multimodal Incentive Fee to broaden the availability of TDM funds and better meet PBOT’s TDM goals. The proposal would also align with state requirements to remove or reduce minimum parking requirements by eliminating the TDM exemption for new commercial/mixed-use or multi-dwelling zone developments with more than 10 units located far from transit.
TRN-10.40 (Driveways – Operation and Location) is used by City staff, developers and the public to determine appropriate locations for driveways. The proposal clarifies and strengthens PBOT’s driveway standards, including enhanced safety measures. The proposal also addresses issues that commonly route proposed driveways into an exception process to better streamline the process for applicants.
Full details for the four proposed administrative rule changes and information about the upcoming public hearing regarding TRN-14.34 (Automated Vehicles) can be found at portland.gov/transportation/code-rule-updates/updates-transportation-code-and-admin-rules.
