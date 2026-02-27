Reporting Safety and Cleanliness Concerns

Central Eastside Together supports the Central Eastside district with on-the-ground programs that complement City services and help keep that neighborhood clean, safe and welcoming. They can’t do it alone and encourage people to report concerns regarding safety and cleanliness to the City. To help, they put together a quick guide for who to contact and while they are focused on the Central Eastside, the guide can be used to report issues throughout Portland.
For emergencies or active crime that poses a threat to people or property, 911 is the best number to call. Examples include violent or life-threatening behavior, active fires that pose a threat and medical emergencies.
Liveability-related issues, including graffiti, abandoned vehicles, camps and more are handled by a variety of agencies. Graffiti should be reported to the City of Portland at portland.gov/311/graffiti-report.
Abandoned automobile removal is handled by the Portland Bureau of Transportation and should be reported at portland.gov/transportation/parking/abandoned-auto or by calling 311.
Camping-related issues that are taking place on public property can be reported online to PDX Reporter (pdxreporter.org), at portland.gov/homelessness-impact-reduction/report-campsite or by calling 311. For camping or activity on private property, consult information from the City of Portland at portland.gov/homelessness-impact-reduction/private-property-issues.
For Central Eastside-specific issues, Central Eastside Together can provide additional support with their Community Ambassadors and Clean Team. The Community Ambassadors act as liaisons for businesses, residents and visitors in the district. They can be a great first step when someone is unsure of the best approach for handling a challenge such as de-escalating situations with trauma-informed care; connecting individuals to services; wellness checks and non-emergency outreach; and business check-ins. Contact the Community Ambassadors at 503.236.6830 x702 Monday-Saturday, 7 am-7 pm and Sunday 11 am-7 pm or by emailing ambassador@ceic.cc.
The Clean Team provides cleaning services to help maintain the cleanliness and vibrancy of the Central Eastside for everyone who lives, works and visits the district. Contact them to help with public space trash removal; removal of needles and bio-hazards; and cleaning on private property when visible from the right-of-way (with some limitations). The Clean Team can be reached at 503.236.6830 x700 Monday-Friday, 7 am-3:30 pm or at clean@ceic.cc. They do not clean Multnomah County Property (bridges, retaining walls, bridge signs or bridge columns); contact dcs.bridges@multnoco.us for those concerns.
Reporting Safety and Cleanliness Concerns
