SE Neighborhoods Walking Tours

The Architectural Heritage Center (AHC) offers a number of walking tours in March, including four through SE neighborhoods. The first tour rambles through a stunning neighborhood on the west side of Mt. Tabor Park Tuesday, March 3, 10 am-12 pm. From the former Baseline Rd., now SE Stark St., attendees will meander past numerous fine residences, as well as a school, church and hospital. The area retains much of the freshness and beautiful views today that made it a popular place to build beginning in the 1880s and continuing well into the 20th century. The tour includes some hills and is moderately strenuous.
Tuesday, March 10, 10 am-12 pm is the Buckman Neighborhood Tour. The historic neighborhood is one of Portland’s oldest and includes a variety of vernacular housing types beginning with late 19th century cottages and extending through popular early 20th century styles such as the bungalow and four-square. See great examples of these housing styles, early duplexes and triplexes, plus post-WWII multi-unit housing that gives Buckman a distinctive character.
The Historic Ladd’s Addition Neighborhood Tour takes place Thursday, March 12, 10 am-12 pm. With its central park, rose gardens and web of diagonal streets, Ladd’s Addition is one of the most unique neighborhoods in all of Portland. The leisurely stroll through this leafy enclave of early 20th century homes, churches and businesses will also provide an overview of neighborhood history. Just about every popular style of residential architecture from the 1900s to the 1930s is represented as well as examples of speculative housing, multi-family residential, fascinating architect-designed homes and sacred spaces.
Tuesday, March 17, 10 am-12 pm the Hawthorne Neighborhood Tour explores a portion of the commercial and residential neighborhoods near SE Hawthorne Blvd. in what began as one of the city’s premiere streetcar suburbs. Originally known as U St. and later as Asylum Ave., the boulevard borders several of Portland’s most popular neighborhoods.
Walking tours are $35 for the general public, $20 for AHC members. Space is limited and pre-registration, at visitahc.org/walking-tours, is required.
Ladd’s House. Photo by Brian Johnson.