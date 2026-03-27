Business Association Notes – April 2026

Foster Area Business Association
By Chris Correnti
Spring sprang early this year. It has kept Foster Rd. in that mellow vibe of lightness that makes the invitation of our wide sidewalks as the place to stroll in April, really throughout the whole year, as well. We’ve been hard at work at keeping the district vibrant and welcoming this first part of the year. From neighborhood cleanups to Laurelwood Park restoration efforts with Portland Parks & Recreation (Thanks Parks!), and the planning sessions for Soirée 2026 getting underway, Foster Area is shaking off the winter chill that never fully set in and has everything you need for a gentle and delightful stroll amongst neighbors, local small businesses, great crafts and services and the unique funkiness of a diverse community of Portlanders who invite you to come share in what makes this place great. Come visit Foster with us this April!
For more info on Summer Soirée 2026 (our street fair on Foster Rd.) and what Foster is up to, join us at fosterarea.com or on Instagram @fosterareapdx.
Kernside Business Association
By Thomas Gatley
The Kernside Business Association is delighted to announce our neighborhood’s first ever street fair! Saturday, June 20, we’ll be turning NE 28th Ave. into a magical Midsummer festival. Get in touch if you’d like to sponsor the event, volunteer or if you are interested in taking a booth! Email thomas@kernside.org for details.
We will also be hosting the first of our three Beerkeg Strongman competitions Saturday, April 25 at Gorges on Rainbow Road (SE Ankeny St.), and our second annual Wine Walk Saturday, May 23; follow kernside.pdx on Instagram for all the details.