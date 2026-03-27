Help Keep Laurelhurst Park Clean

Friends of Laurelhurst Park (FLP) will begin their 23rd season of work parties this spring and they invite community members to join them. Many of their stalwart volunteers are aging out, have moved away or are no longer able to participate in the physical work involved with planting, spreading mulch, pruning, weeding and more.
Beyond the primary focus of doing park gardening tasks together, FLP are also park advocates who enjoy working with Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) employees and the camaraderie of like-minded people. Come to a work party, see what it’s all about and along the way, meet great people and learn about plants.
The work party season begins Wednesday, April 8 with Earth Day plantings and continues the second Wednesday of the month through October, 9 am-noon. All tools are supplied; volunteers should bring work gloves and wear grubby clothes and sturdy shoes. Volunteers meet at the blue-green PP&R building, 3600 SE Ankeny St. (on the north side of the park).
To stay up to date and sign up for the email list, email laurelhurst.parkfriends@gmail.com or call Peggy Glascock at 503.459.9248.
Volunteers are a big part of keeping Laurelhurst Park vibrant. Photo by Brynn Molzner.