Central Catholic Spring Musical

| Arts & Entertainment | ,

Central Catholic High School invites the community aboard the S.S. American in April as students bring the beloved Broadway classic “Anything Goes” to life in a dazzling production filled with tap-dancing sailors, mistaken identities, romantic chaos and the timeless music of Cole Porter. The show opens Friday, April 17 and concludes Sunday, April 26. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 7 pm; Sunday matinees at 2 pm.
Originally premiering in 1934, “Anything Goes” remains one of the great American musical comedies, celebrated for its quick-witted dialogue and iconic songs including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top” and the show-stopping title number “Anything Goes.” Nearly a century later, its humor, heart and joyful absurdity continue to delight audiences anywhere it goes.
The Spring Musical promises high-energy choreography, bold comedic performances and show-stopping vocals from a talented cast of students. At its heart, “Anything Goes” celebrates the timeless magic of musical theater: when love defies logic, identities get hilariously tangled and the only sensible response is to throw caution to the wind and dance.
Tickets ($15 adults, $12 seniors, $10 students) available at cchsrams.pub/tickets. All performances at Central Catholic’s Fred G. Meyer Performing Arts Center, 2401 SE Stark St.

Central Catholic Spring Musical

| Arts & Entertainment | ,

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