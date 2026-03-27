Central Catholic High School invites the community aboard the S.S. American in April as students bring the beloved Broadway classic “Anything Goes” to life in a dazzling production filled with tap-dancing sailors, mistaken identities, romantic chaos and the timeless music of Cole Porter. The show opens Friday, April 17 and concludes Sunday, April 26. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 7 pm; Sunday matinees at 2 pm.
Originally premiering in 1934, “Anything Goes” remains one of the great American musical comedies, celebrated for its quick-witted dialogue and iconic songs including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top” and the show-stopping title number “Anything Goes.” Nearly a century later, its humor, heart and joyful absurdity continue to delight audiences anywhere it goes.
The Spring Musical promises high-energy choreography, bold comedic performances and show-stopping vocals from a talented cast of students. At its heart, “Anything Goes” celebrates the timeless magic of musical theater: when love defies logic, identities get hilariously tangled and the only sensible response is to throw caution to the wind and dance.
Tickets ($15 adults, $12 seniors, $10 students) available at cchsrams.pub/tickets. All performances at Central Catholic’s Fred G. Meyer Performing Arts Center, 2401 SE Stark St.
Central Catholic Spring Musical
Central Catholic High School invites the community aboard the S.S. American in April as students bring the beloved Broadway classic “Anything Goes” to life in a dazzling production filled with tap-dancing sailors, mistaken identities, romantic chaos and the timeless music of Cole Porter. The show opens Friday, April 17 and concludes Sunday, April 26. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 7 pm; Sunday matinees at 2 pm.