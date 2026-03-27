Central Eastside Viaduct Lighting Project

A major lighting initiative beneath several viaducts in the Central Eastside have been transformed from once-dark underpasses into brighter gateways for businesses, workers and visitors. The project is the result of years of advocacy, collaboration and direct feedback involving the Central Eastside Industrial Council (CEIC), Central Eastside Together—CEIC’s Enhanced Service District—and the City of Portland’s Public Environment Management Office.
The project began with a clear message from Central Eastside district employers: the Burnside, Morrison and Hawthorne bridge viaducts were priority areas for improved safety and visibility. Business retention conversations and members surveys consistently identified under-bridge conditions as a barrier to pedestrian comfort and evening activity.
“Safe streets and a welcoming environment are essential to the economic vitality of any business district,” said Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. “Multnomah County’s investment is a great example of partnership between government and local business in responding to the needs of our community.”
The project illuminates the Avenue of Murals, a celebrated public art corridor that activates industrial walls and underpasses with large-scale works by local artists, as well as Burnside Skatepark, one of the most famous DIY skateparks in the world, located beneath the east end of the Burnside Bridge.
“As a long-time retailer in Portland’s Central City, we know how important first impressions are for visitors,” said Bridgid Blackburn, co-owner of Cargo. “After years of working to find solutions to light the underside of our viaducts, we applaud the collaboration with the County and the City. Portland’s short winter days have been transformed by this project. We’ve seen a noticeable increase in foot traffic—especially in the evenings.”
The project is a visible investment in safety, economic vitality and public space. It reinforces the Central Eastside as a place where industry, culture and community can thrive side by side.
The Central Eastside Viaduct Lighting Project transforms key gateways with long-awaited safety improvements. Photo by Dustin Pattison Photography.