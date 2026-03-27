The Portland Housing Bureau has launched a 12-month home sharing pilot program, offering one-time grants to homeowners with spare rooms who rent them via a qualified home sharing provider. The provider will connect prospective renters with homeowners who have available rooms and may also help facilitate the application process and provide ongoing support during tenancy. Participating homeowners who meet all program requirements may receive $1,000 for the first room and $500 for each additional room from the City after the first 30 days of successful leasing.
“We all know renting in our city has become less flexible and more expensive. Portlanders need more options and fewer obstacles. That means housing without required long-term leases, unexpected electrical or water bills or unaffordable upfront payments,” said Mayor Keith Wilson. “Across the nation, Home Sharing opens affordable options for hourly workers, travel nurses, seniors, students and so many others. If you have a stake in our community, you should be able to afford to live here.”
To qualify, rooms must be made available for at least 12 months, and tenants cannot be members of the homeowner’s family or household. Rent is restricted to $200 per week, including utilities and fees.
Qualified home sharing providers available to help homeowners include PadSplit and the Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon. They offer background checks, screening and other resources to ensure a transparent, fair and trusted relationship between renters and hosts.
Educational opportunities will be available to interested homeowners from Real Estate and Property Management Education (RPM). RPM’s class will cover local and state landlord-tenant law applicable to home sharing arrangements and will also provide recommendations on navigating potential interpersonal challenges.
The Home Sharing Pilot Program also includes capacity building grants designed to help local organizations support homeowners and tenants in their communities who wish to participate in home sharing. For full program information and FAQs, visit portland.gov/phb/home-sharing-pilot-program.
Photo by City of Portland.