Saturday, April 25, 11 am-4 pm join Making Earth Cool, Sunnyside Environmental School, SOLVE and 350PDX for a vibrant, fun-filled celebration of our wonderful Earth. The free, community-driven event invites people of all ages to come together to celebrate, dance, share environmental awareness and find connection through collection action in honor of our home, Earth.
Kick off the day in the Sunnyside schoolyard with a variety of activities for all ages. Make your own animal mask, get your face painted, decorate your bike, grab a bucket and grabber from SOLVE to help with litter pick-up, find information on local environmental initiatives, collect seeds to plant in your garden and enjoy music and community. Plus, dress in your best nature-inspired costume and enter the Best Costume Awards.
The Earth Parade through the Sunnyside neighborhood—complete with music, singing and clowning—starts at 1 pm. Giant puppets and marching bands will lead the parade along a one-mile route. The family-friendly procession is open to everyone—costumed or not.
Following the parade, DJs PLNTDD and Cucina welcome the parade back with a dance party. MC Blue Horse Grandmother and Miss Frizzle will line up the best dressed to strut their stuff for the judges and audience cheers for the presentation of the Best Costume Awards. For those who want to keep walking, grab a bucket from SOLVE and take a litter walk.
The collaborative event aims to create a meaningful Earth Day celebration that empowers individuals to take action for the planet while fostering a sense of unity and joy. For more information about the event, visit makingearthcool.com or contact Sarah Baker at makingearthcool@gmail.com.
Earth Day Celebration at Sunnyside Environmental School
Saturday, April 25, 11 am-4 pm join Making Earth Cool, Sunnyside Environmental School, SOLVE and 350PDX for a vibrant, fun-filled celebration of our wonderful Earth. The free, community-driven event invites people of all ages to come together to celebrate, dance, share environmental awareness and find connection through collection action in honor of our home, Earth.