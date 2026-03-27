In honor of the nearly complete restoration of The Thompson Elk Fountain downtown, Nance-Sasser Art has created the latest in their line of jigsaw puzzles. They’ve partnered with the Eastside Industrial Area’s The Portland Puzzle Company to produce a 500-piece puzzle which is 20 inches by 24 inches.
Since 2010, Nance-Sasser Art has been creating original digital prints of iconic images superimposed on vintage maps and indicating the geographic location of the image with a YOU ARE HERE logo. They started with images of Portland icons: Union Station, the St. John’s Bridge, The Unipiper and more. From there they expanded to images from across North America, Europe and Asia. They’ve also created puzzles for The Oregon Historical Society, Music Millennium, The Santa Clones and others.
Puzzles ($35 + shipping) are available on demand at nance-sasser.art/elk. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Architectural Heritage Center.
Thompson Elk Jigsaw Puzzle
In honor of the nearly complete restoration of The Thompson Elk Fountain downtown, Nance-Sasser Art has created the latest in their line of jigsaw puzzles. They’ve partnered with the Eastside Industrial Area’s The Portland Puzzle Company to produce a 500-piece puzzle which is 20 inches by 24 inches.