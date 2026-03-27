Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is urging e-scooter and e-bike riders to take safety precautions. New data shows injuries associated with the use of these devices more than doubled between 2021 and 2025.
“These injuries are not minor scrapes,” said Dagan Wright, Ph.D., senior injury epidemiologist and informaticist with OHA’s Public Health Division. “They often involve head injuries, broken bones and other serious trauma that requires emergency or inpatient care.”
Both devices can reach higher speeds than traditional bikes, are often used in mixed traffic environments and are increasingly used by riders of all ages and experience levels. “Injuries involving e-bikes and e-scooters share common risk factors—speed, lack of helmet use, roadway design and interactions with motor vehicles,” Wright said.
OHA recommends wearing a properly fitted helmet; using lights and reflective gear, especially at night; and staying alert and avoiding distractions. Additionally, riders are advised to ride only where permitted; avoid sidewalks when prohibited; take extra caution around motor vehicle traffic; and follow traffic laws and posted speed limits.
Safety Urged for E-Scooter, E-Bike Usage
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is urging e-scooter and e-bike riders to take safety precautions. New data shows injuries associated with the use of these devices more than doubled between 2021 and 2025.