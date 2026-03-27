Metro invites community input to help shape a 50-year vision for the greater Portland region. The first Future Vision was published in 1995 after being approved by voters in 1992. The next Future Vision will serve as a renewed outlook for the region. It will be informed by research as well as extensive public engagement and will touch on a wide range of topics from land use, transportation and our economy to housing, climate, nature, arts and culture.
To kick off this effort, the community is invited to take an online survey to share what they value and what kind of future they want to see. The survey, which should take approximately 10 minutes to complete, is available at oregonmetro.gov/futurevision and is open through May 15. The survey is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian and Chinese. Survey participants will have a chance to win tickets to a Thorns game, the Oregon Symphony, the Oregon Zoo or an annual Metro Regional Parks pass.
“Future Vision is our chance to come together and create a future we want to see,” said Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González, Chair of the Future Vision Commission. “Think about how much our home has changed in the last 50 years—what do we want it to be in 2077?”
Metro is also inviting individuals to host conversations in their communities and share feedback with Metro. For the survey and more information, visit oregonmetro.gov/futurevision.
Help Shape Portland’s 50-Year Vision
Metro invites community input to help shape a 50-year vision for the greater Portland region. The first Future Vision was published in 1995 after being approved by voters in 1992. The next Future Vision will serve as a renewed outlook for the region. It will be informed by research as well as extensive public engagement and will touch on a wide range of topics from land use, transportation and our economy to housing, climate, nature, arts and culture.