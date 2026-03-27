Join Art Design Xchange (ADX) Friday, April 3, 5-9 pm, for the opening reception of Portraits, a new exhibition of paintings by Kyle Thompson. This collection explores the human figure through a series of striking portrait works that blur the boundaries between realism and abstraction.
Working across painting and drawing, Thompson builds layered surfaces rich with texture and expressive color. His portraits distort and reconfigure the human form, moving between the biologically familiar and the surreal. Through this visual language, the work reflects the fluidity of identity and the shifting emotional and psychological landscapes that shape our experience of being human. Portraits invites viewers to linger in these altered states of recognition where faces and bodies feel both known and transformed and to consider the ways our inner worlds shape the forms we present outwardly.
The opening show, free and open to the public, includes music from VHS Ghost, Colectivo Cenzias and Collar De Lunas. ADX (417 SE 11th Ave.) is where artists, designers, makers, builders, thinkers and innovators come together to create, connect and collaborate. More at artdesignxchange.com.
Kyle Thompson Portraits Exhibition
Join Art Design Xchange (ADX) Friday, April 3, 5-9 pm, for the opening reception of Portraits, a new exhibition of paintings by Kyle Thompson. This collection explores the human figure through a series of striking portrait works that blur the boundaries between realism and abstraction.