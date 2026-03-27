The Oregon Spring Cleanup is SOLVE’s largest spring volunteer initiative, in partnership with Portland General Electric, spanning the entire month of April. It brings together individuals, families, schools, businesses and community groups to care for neighborhoods, parks, natural areas, waterways and beaches. Projects include litter cleanups and habitat restoration efforts such as native plantings, invasive species removal and mulching.
As global attention turns toward environmental awareness, the Oregon Spring Cleanup provides a way to translate that momentum into tangible results. Each project contributes to protecting natural spaces, improving neighborhood livability and preventing litter from entering rivers and the ocean ahead of peak recreation season.
With 65 events open for registration already, volunteers can sign up for projects taking place throughout April. SOLVE continues to recruit additional event leaders and hopes to have over 200 projects across the region. Whether returning hosts or first-time leaders, they’ll receive planning support, free supplies, disposal assistance and volunteer recruitment tools. Hosting a project can be as simple as identifying a site in need and completing the new leader orientation at volunteer.solve.org/orientation.
Browse the event calendar at solve.org/oregon-spring and register yourself or a group. More projects will be added to the calendar as they are created.
SOLVE’s Earth Month Clean Ups
The Oregon Spring Cleanup is SOLVE’s largest spring volunteer initiative, in partnership with Portland General Electric, spanning the entire month of April. It brings together individuals, families, schools, businesses and community groups to care for neighborhoods, parks, natural areas, waterways and beaches. Projects include litter cleanups and habitat restoration efforts such as native plantings, invasive species removal and mulching.