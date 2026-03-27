The 2026 edition of Tag! Queer Shorts Festival will light up the Clinton Street Theater in rainbow colors Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 with an all-new program of 39 original short films made exclusively by queer and trans directors. The annual theme “Get Up!” is an invitation to queer communities to be visible and creative under challenging conditions.
This year’s program offers four thematic blocks of curated shorts with director Q&A time following the films. The festival opens with The Heaven Spot, featuring an honest look at both affirming and disappointing interactions within queer spaces. The adults-only Get Up, Get Off! program marks the return of explicit content to the Tag! screen with a selection of decidedly non-binary romps. The Queer Styles program gives the audience a peek at the full range of genres submitted each year, including animation, music video, spoken word, horror, comedy and documentary. The festival ends with Tagging Cascadia, a celebration of films by Pacific Northwest directors and actors that includes some of Portland’s most prolific queer shorts creators.
Full program information, including directors, cast, synopses and runtimes available at tagqsf.org/tag-qsf-2026. Individual tickets ($15) and festival passes ($45) available through the Clinton Street Theater box office at cstpdxtickets.square.site.
Tag! Queer Shorts Festival
The 2026 edition of Tag! Queer Shorts Festival will light up the Clinton Street Theater in rainbow colors Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 with an all-new program of 39 original short films made exclusively by queer and trans directors. The annual theme “Get Up!” is an invitation to queer communities to be visible and creative under challenging conditions.