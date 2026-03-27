Commonwealth Skateboarding Welcomes Riders of All Skill Levels

By Ellen Spitaleri
Colin Sharp grew up in Japan, where his father worked for an international bank. When he was in the seventh grade, a boy brought a skateboard to school. Sharp asked what it was and then asked if he could ride it. It was, he said, “love at first sight.”
Sharp’s twin brother Jason also fell in love with skateboarding and eventually bought that board. Fast forward to the present day, and that first, much-loved board hangs on the wall behind the counter in the retail store at Commonwealth Skateboarding, 1425 SE 20th Ave., which is now owned by Colin and Jason Sharp.
Commonwealth began in 2011 when Jen Sherowski opened the indoor skatepark in a former stone-cutting warehouse. She eventually sold it to Matt Collins, and when he was looking to get out of the business in 2023, Sharp and his brother took over. Colin is the public face of Commonwealth, while his brother, who lives in San Francisco, remotely manages most of the business’s paperwork.
Before all this happened, however, the two brothers left Japan, moved to the states and ended up in California, where they started a software distribution business. Colin also started a skateboard brand called Bacon, which still produces skateboard designs.
Colin and his wife lived in the Bay Area at that time and were looking around for a more economical place to live and raise a family. In 2005 they moved to Portland, which he described as “a mecca for skateboarding.” He added, “I like to say it is where old skateboarders come to die.”
Colin said he was attracted to skateboarding because it is an individual sport and you can improve your skills at your own pace. “No one is judging you. Skating doesn’t discriminate and people from all walks of life and any skill level are welcome,” he said. He added that he loves to see someone from his age group inside the park interacting with a 15-year-old skater and they are getting along and encouraging each other.
“The kids who come here are great. They respect the space; they protect this space and take ownership of it,” Colin said. Also, he has never seen any conflicts in the entire time he has owned Commonwealth.
Since taking over at Commonwealth, the Sharp brothers have added a large inventory of decks, the wooden top platform where a rider stands, along with apparel, shoes and skateboarding accessories. They also stock Japanese-themed snacks and drinks, which are things Colin liked as a child. Commonwealth also has a liquor license and a long table with stools for adults to grab a drink after skating or while waiting for their children to finish skating.
Colin is looking forward to warmer weather when he can set up picnic tables on the sidewalk for even more of a community feel to the site.
What sets Commonwealth apart from other skateboarding sites is the “first traveling skate summer camp” in the area. Colin said he welcomes skaters ages 9-16, and he brings 13 kids and two coaches to two or three different parks. The two farthest parks are Battle Ground Skatepark in Washington and Hood River Skatepark. If the weather is too hot, he will take riders to other indoor parks. Two camps are dedicated to beginners and two to advanced riders. The camps will run for 10 weeks, starting on June 15. Registration is now open at cwskate.com/camps.
Commonwealth is open seven days a week, at noon Monday-Friday and at 10 am on weekends. Skateboarders pay $10 for a two-hour session riding the undulating curves of the bowl that make up the skatepark. Monday nights, 7-10 pm, are dedicated to women and trans skaters, while Wednesday nights, 8-10 pm, are open to skaters 30 and older. Free parking available around the corner in a parking lot at 1939 SE Hawthorne Blvd. (signposted for Commonweath use).
Commonwealth Skateboarding
1425 SE 20th Ave.
503.208.2080
cwskate.com
Colin Sharp, co-owner of Commonwealth Skateboarding, stands in front of one of the many murals that adorn the walls of the skate park. Photo by Payson Lunden.