Linda Austin, along with visiting artists Renée Archibald and Lisa Uddin, shares solo research toward a new group performance (premiering in 2027) Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, 7:30 pm. Austin | Archibald + Uddin: A Shared Evening of Dance is a work inspired in part by Virginia Woolf’s The Waves. Austin immerses herself in a flux of movement, objects, sound experiments, spoken word and vocalization as she develops an interdisciplinary, and at times goofy, performative language analogous to Woolf’s use of syntax and rhythm to disrupt linguistic norms.
Tickets ($5 Arts For All and $15+ general admission) available at tickettailor.com/events/pwnw/2146544. Performance Works NorthWest is located at 4625 SE 67th Ave.
A Shared Evening of Dance
Linda Austin, along with visiting artists Renée Archibald and Lisa Uddin, shares solo research toward a new group performance (premiering in 2027) Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, 7:30 pm. Austin | Archibald + Uddin: A Shared Evening of Dance is a work inspired in part by Virginia Woolf’s The Waves. Austin immerses herself in a flux of movement, objects, sound experiments, spoken word and vocalization as she develops an interdisciplinary, and at times goofy, performative language analogous to Woolf’s use of syntax and rhythm to disrupt linguistic norms.