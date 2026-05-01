Saturday, May 23, 1:30 pm Tristy Taylor presents Dream Theater: Embodying the Wisdom of Your Dreams, a two-hour immersive workshop designed to bring dreams out of sleep and into embodied, communal exploration. Through guided movement, improvisation and reflective dialogue, participants will enact and witness one another’s dreams as living myths—revealing personal and archetypal insight in a creative, accessible format.
Dream Theater blends expressive arts, depth psychology and community ritual. In a time when many people are seeking meaningful connection and inner grounding, this work offers both creative play and profound personal reflection. No acting or performance experience is needed. The workshop is designed for anyone curious about dreams, creativity or personal growth.
Registration ($17.85 financial hardship, $39.19 general admission) at bit.ly/4toCYEs. The workshop is intended for ages 15+ and takes place at Performance Works NorthWest, 4625 SE 67th Ave.
Experimental Workshop
Saturday, May 23, 1:30 pm Tristy Taylor presents Dream Theater: Embodying the Wisdom of Your Dreams, a two-hour immersive workshop designed to bring dreams out of sleep and into embodied, communal exploration. Through guided movement, improvisation and reflective dialogue, participants will enact and witness one another’s dreams as living myths—revealing personal and archetypal insight in a creative, accessible format.