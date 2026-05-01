GOBLINKO, a Portland-based creative powerhouse and lifestyle brand by artists Sean and Katie Äaberg, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for their new tabletop dark fantasy roleplaying game (RPG), LowLife. Expanding on their cult-smash board game, DUNGEON DEGENERATES: HAND OF DOOM, LowLife is an adventure in the grit and grime of the gutter, set in the land of Würstreich but expanding into the entire continent of Bödengärd.
LowLife creates a new genre of “Crime Fantasy”—think Game of Thrones meets Grand Theft Auto. Crime Fantasy pays special attention to the large systems and organizations that operate in the background and reinforce the status quo as the players try to establish themselves in that meat grinder.
The Kickstarter campaign offers all a Würstmeister and their players need to roll around in the gutter, including a core book; Eastern Borderlands Informant (regional guide to that Bödengärd doubles your monster count; and the Gold Deluxe Edition of LowLife, featuring a cloth cover with gold embossed letters, gilt edges and a ribbon to mark your place. This is the only time GOBLINKO will be offering the Gold Deluxe Edition. Printed on high quality paper with hard back lay flat binding, the book is designed to last a lifetime.
This is GOBLINKO’s 14th Kickstarter campaign and they are well aware of the potential pitfalls and delays that can occur with this type of project. Therefore, their timelines are conservative and they’ve made extra allowances for any shipping issues. For full details on the campaign and to make a contribution ($49 and up), visit kickstarter.com/projects/seanaaberg/lowlife-a-dungeon-degenerates-role-playing-game.
Roleplaying Game Kickstarter Campaign
GOBLINKO, a Portland-based creative powerhouse and lifestyle brand by artists Sean and Katie Äaberg, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for their new tabletop dark fantasy roleplaying game (RPG), LowLife. Expanding on their cult-smash board game, DUNGEON DEGENERATES: HAND OF DOOM, LowLife is an adventure in the grit and grime of the gutter, set in the land of Würstreich but expanding into the entire continent of Bödengärd.