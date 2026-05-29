Summer is a great time to get out and explore all Portland has to offer on foot or by bike. To get the most out of your excursions, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has resources based on how you’re getting around.
PBOT’s bicycling and pedestrian resources for people of all ages, abilities and skill levels are compiled on their Biking in Portland page (portland.gov/transportation/walking-biking-transit-safety/biking-portland). It is a great starting point with useful resources including a checklist for new riders, the basics for caring for your bike, bike maps, suggested rides and more.
PBOT has plenty of resources for pedestrians, as well. They have a list of 12 suggested walks located across Portland, including the 2.7-mile Historic Kerns Walk and a comprehensive Portland Walking Guide at portland.gov/transportation/walking-biking-transit-safety/walking-portland.
Biking and Pedestrian Resources
Summer is a great time to get out and explore all Portland has to offer on foot or by bike. To get the most out of your excursions, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has resources based on how you’re getting around.