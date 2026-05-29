As the warmer months are upon us, the Portland Police Bureau urges people to adopt the life-saving habit of checking their back seats before walking away from their vehicles. Every year, children across the country lose their lives after being left in hot vehicles. While people may think, “I’d never forget my child in the car,” real life is hectic. Routines change, sleep is short and stress can cloud judgement.
Even a brief moment of distraction can have tragic consequences. It’s happened to parents, grandparents and caregivers of all backgrounds. The risk is real; however, the solution is simple. Stop before you walk away from your vehicle. Look in the back seat—every single time. Lock your car when it’s empty to prevent children from climbing in.
Even on a mild day, the inside of a parked car can heat up by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. Cracking the windows doesn’t help. A child’s body heats up much faster than an adult’s, and heatstroke can occur quickly—even if you’re just “running inside for a minute.”
You say you’d never forget. But it happens. Talk to friends, family and caregivers to help raise awareness and prevent a tragedy. It only takes a moment.
Stop. Look. Lock.
As the warmer months are upon us, the Portland Police Bureau urges people to adopt the life-saving habit of checking their back seats before walking away from their vehicles. Every year, children across the country lose their lives after being left in hot vehicles. While people may think, “I’d never forget my child in the car,” real life is hectic. Routines change, sleep is short and stress can cloud judgement.