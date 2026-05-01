Renaming Questions Resurface Around César E Chavez Blvd.

By Madeleine Voth
It is rare to see a street name change. The process is often more effort than it is worth, and when it does happen, it is usually preceded by years of advocacy, political negotiation and public process, and is followed by even more debate after the new name is installed.
César E. Chavez Blvd. is bringing that reality into focus, raising questions about how street renaming works, what it costs and who should ultimately make those decisions.
This renewed attention comes as César Chavez, a widely recognized leader of the Latino civil rights movement, has recently been faced with posthumous scrutiny tied to allegations of grooming and sexually abusing girls involved in the movement. As a result, calls have emerged—both locally and nationally—to reconsider the many streets, schools and public spaces named in his honor.
Running through both NE and SE Portland, César E. Chavez Blvd. is integral to the identity of the neighborhoods it passes through. As a result, any conversation about renaming it is deeply personal for residents.
A recent report from OPB highlights the complicated and evolving conversation around the boulevard’s future, sharing the community disagreement over its legacy, with some urging caution and pointing to the long and difficult process that led to the boulevard being named after Chavez in the first place.
The boulevard itself carries a layered history in Portland, even prior to recent allegations. The name replaced NE 39th Ave. in 2010 after a years-long campaign led by Latino and immigrant advocates seeking to honor the labor leader and civil rights figure, which required sustained organizing and came with significant public debate.
For many involved, the original renaming was not simply about a street sign; it was about recognition and visibility for communities that had long been overlooked in the city’s public landscape.
Hon. Marta Guembes, who co-chaired the Por La Causa Committee (formerly the César E. Chavez Blvd. Committee) alongside Jose Romero, was integral to the renaming effort nearly two decades ago. She reflected on that history in a public statement: “The recent revelations regarding the sexual assault by Mr. Chavez and the harm caused to women and girls are horrific, and deeply painful,” the statement reads. “We want to be clear: we take these truths seriously and we stand with these women, all women and our movimiento.”
At the same time, Guembes and Romero are asking city leaders to slow down the process. They emphasize that the original renaming was the result of years of community effort and say any future decision should be intentional and led by the community. “Our community needs time to grieve. Time to hold the full complexity of legacy, truth, harm and history. Rushing to a decision risks deepening harm rather than healing it. This is not just a policy decision. It is a moment of collective reckoning and retraumatization.”
In Portland, street naming and renaming fall under the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), which manages the permitting process for changes to public street names. According to PBOT, proposals must go through a formal review process that includes coordination with multiple city bureaus, emergency services, mapping systems and affected residents and businesses.
While Council approval is typically required for final adoption, the process also includes logistical work that goes beyond replacing street signs, including updates to 911 dispatch systems, navigation databases, postal records, utility maps and wayfinding infrastructure. Due to this, even relatively small changes can take significant time to complete.
PBOT has also noted that street naming work has been on pause since 2023 due to staffing and resource constraints. Communications Director Hannah Schafer said the bureau is reevaluating its capacity as interest increases, but for now, there is no clear timeline for when new proposals can move forward.
This pause adds uncertainty to the current discussions surrounding possible renaming, raising questions about how quickly any effort could happen, even if there were agreement on next steps. The process to consider renaming the boulevard formally would likely follow the same framework used for past changes.
A proposal would first be submitted through PBOT, followed by technical review and coordination across agencies. That review would assess impacts to emergency services, mapping systems and physical infrastructure. From there, proposals typically move through public engagement and hearings, where residents, business owners and community organizations can weigh in.
Cost is another factor. While the city does not provide a single estimate for renaming a major street, expenses can include new signage, updates to traffic systems, database changes and administrative coordination across bureaus. For a corridor as long as César E. Chavez Blvd., those costs can add up.
In SE Portland in particular, where the boulevard runs through a mix of residential, commercial and industrial areas, those impacts would be felt day to day, from updated business addresses to the daily act of residents describing where they live.
With PBOT’s naming process currently on hold, there is no immediate path forward, and even a formal proposal would likely take months or more to move through the system. Still, the discussion is not dissipating. Interest remains active among community members, advocates and city officials, underscoring the fact that renaming a street is ultimately about identity, not just signage, and that it requires sustained community effort and negotiation. To the cities in which they belong, street names carry meaning far beyond their function, reflecting histories and values in ways that make them difficult to change and almost impossible to reduce to a simple administrative act.
César E. Chavez Blvd. signage being erected in the late 2000s. Photo by ohhh_yeah808 on Flickr.
1 thought on “Renaming Questions Resurface Around César E Chavez Blvd.”
Call it 39th Ave ! Between 38th and 40th is a heavenly place called Thirty Ninth.
Numbers are real. Get Real PDX.