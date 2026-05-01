City Bike Bus Returns For Summer

The City Bike Bus, a group of adults riding to downtown from various parts of the city on designated routes, returns this year. Based on the idea of a group of students riding their bikes to school, the Portland Bureau of Transportation tried the idea out in 2024 and the positive response it received has turned it into an annual event. The first ride of the year kicked off the series in April and rides will continue the fourth Wednesday of the month through September.
Riders can join the Bike Bus from one of the starting locations or hop on anywhere along a route. All Bike Bus ride leaders will wear a bright pink safety vest for easy identification. In SE, the SE Mill Park ride starts at the East Portland Community Center (740 SE 106th Ave.), the SE Woodstock Park ride starts at Woodstock Park (SE Steele St. and SE 47th Ave.) and the SE Springwater ride starts at the Springwater Trail Johnson Creek parking lot (SE Johnson Creek Blvd. between Brookside Dr. and SE 45th Pl./Harney Dr.) Additional rides start in SW Hillsdale, N University Park, NE Woodlawn, NE Cully and NE Roseway.
Each Bike Bus will depart from their start location at a different time and arrive downtown at Salmon St. Springs (SW Naito Pkwy. and Salmon St.) at 8:15 am to meet all other riders for a group photo. After the photo, riders are invited to hang around to enjoy coffee and treats.
May’s ride takes place Wednesday, May 27. Visit portland.gov/bikebus for full details on the Bike Bus routes and to sign up to receive monthly Bike Bus reminders.
Photo by Portland Bureau of Transportation.