Understanding the Difference Between Good and Bad Credit

By Ian Smith, OnPoint Community Credit Union
Escalating grocery, energy, housing and childcare costs are causing many people to rely on credit to cover everyday expenses. This growing reliance is reflected in national debt figures as US credit card debt is approaching $1.3 trillion, the highest number ever recorded, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.
Seemingly small credit decisions can carry long-term consequences in a high-cost environment. Understanding how credit functions is one of the most practical steps you can take to protect your financial health.
What your credit score really measures
Credit behavior is reflected in credit reports and credit scores. Credit reports track borrowing history, including payment patterns, outstanding balances and public records. A credit score converts that history into a number that lenders use to assess risk. Strong scores can lead to lower interest rates and more favorable loan terms. Lower scores can limit access to affordable financing.
The most important factor in a credit score isn’t income. It’s behavior. Payment history, credit utilization and consistency over time all shape how lenders view a borrower.
When credit works for you, and when it doesn’t
Good credit habits typically support clearly defined financial goals. Those might include a mortgage, auto loan or student loan that is structured with a repayment timeline and budget in mind. Consistent, on-time payments demonstrate reliability and help build a positive credit profile over time.
Bad credit habits, by contrast, often develop gradually. Carrying balances close to credit limits, making only minimum payments month after month or relying on credit cards to cover everyday expenses can increase overall debt and interest costs. Even relatively small balances can grow quickly if they are not paid consistently, as credit card interest rates can be as high as 30 percent.
Interest rates deserve close attention. Sometimes people focus on total balances without considering how much of each payment goes toward interest rather than principal.
Building a plan for stronger credit
Financial experts say the best place to start improving your credit is to get a clear picture of your financial situation. First, review your credit report and list current balances and interest rates. You’re allowed to see your own credit report for free once a year from each of the three major credit bureaus. You can do this easily through annualcreditreport.com.
Next, set a structured payoff plan to create measurable progress. OnPoint recommends focusing on the highest-interest balances first, setting up automatic payments and avoiding unintended setbacks that can lower your score. These can include multiple hard inquiries or closing long-standing accounts.
Improving credit typically comes down to consistent habits. Paying bills on time, keeping balances in check and addressing issues early can help maintain and strengthen your credit profile.
Where to turn for credit guidance
Financial institutions provide financial education resources to help members better understand their credit reports, credit scores and borrowing options. For example, OnPoint offers members access to free, confidential counseling to review debt and develop practical repayment strategies through a partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness.
Call your financial institution today to see what resources are available. OnPoint operates five branches in SE Portland with financial experts available to discuss your credit goals. Visit onpointcu.com for more information.