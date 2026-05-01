Neighborhood Notes – May 2026

Buckman Community Association
By Susan Lindsay
The May 14 Buckman Community Association meeting features special guests Multnomah County Commissioners Julia Brim Edwards and Shannon Singleton. Both Commissioners are running for the Chair’s position this fall and have each released their own 2026-27 budget, in contrast to that released by current Chair Jessica Vega Peterson. We invite you to come and meet the women who are each seeking this powerful position and ask them about their vision for the County and its relationship to the City.
Last month a large contingent of members from Buckman Elementary’s PTA and other concerned neighbors came to the meeting to urge the BCA and community members to help stop the Portland Public Schools (PPS) administration and School Board from implementing cuts in funding to the arts programming at the school. Concerns were raised that this is part of a plan to drop the school’s existing arts magnet program, thus reducing the incentive for out of the area kids to come via lottery as is done now. They reason that, if enrollment drops, the school could very well be closed. The BCA Board voted to support Buckman PTA and the neighborhood kids and advocate for restored funding and against any potential closure. Neighbors are urged to contact the PPS Board Members and Superintendent right now by email and phone (contact info on PPS website) to ask for restored (same as this year) arts funding to the school this fall to prevent harm to this wonderful program which has kept Buckman Elementary thriving for years.
Our Annual Buckman Picnic is planned for Sunday, August 2 and we need sponsors (can be individuals or business and all is tax deductible) and volunteer coordinators. Contact buckmanpicnicteam@googlegroups.com to help.
Our Thursday, May 14 meeting is 7-9 pm in person or via our hybrid option. We meet in person at 1137 SE 20th Ave.; enter at the pin pad on SE Salmon St. Contact us by email at buckmanboard@googlegroups.com. Our hybrid meeting link, past meeting minutes, neighborhood announcements and more available on our website, buckmanpdx.org.
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By David Petrozzi
MTNA held an important conversation at April’s meeting about proposed revisions to the long held Office of Neighborhood Involvement (ONI) standards. Several neighborhood groups around Portland have expressed strong emotions on this important issue. The ONI standards seek to establish a convivial relationship with city officials that allow residents to work in partnership with elected officials to co-create rules and policies that make sense, leveraging our local knowledge and historical perspective. They allow community leaders to offer their on-the-ground-expertise in support of city planners, so that the ideas they implement can be successful. MTNA explored and subsequently decided to send a letter to the Office of Community and Civic Life (OCCL) asking for transparency on this process. We also affirm the common sense decision to preserve the spirit of partnership between city leaders and community leaders which this important piece of local governance—the pride of Portland and envy of several other cities worldwide—has made possible for decades. As our city advances, let’s continue to be stronger together.
A representative from PBOT stopped by our meeting to let us know significant travel impacts are expected this summer on some of the larger streets bordering our neighborhood. Projects to repave SE Caesar Chavez Blvd. and rebuild the intersection at SE 50th Ave. and SE Division St. are scheduled to break ground in late June/early July, with construction expected to last 10 weeks. Get detailed information at portland.gov/transportation/pbot-projects/construction/se-division-street-repaving-project.
MTNA meets the second Wednesday of each month, live at Taborspace and online via Zoom. Our next meeting will be May 13, 7 pm. Register on our website, mttaborpdx.org, where you can also get more information on our multitudinous initiatives around town and sign-up for the mailing list to stay on the ball.
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association (RNA) Board met April 13 at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. Meetings are the second Monday of the month, 7–9 pm, except January. Everyone is welcome in person or via Zoom. The Zoom registration link is at richmondpdx.org and on every agenda, which is sent to the RNA listserv. Meetings are recorded and posted on the RNA’s website, richmondpdx.org. To join the listserv, email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com.
The Board voted to send a letter to Civic Life and Council requesting that neighborhood associations (NAs) and District Coalitions be involved in drafting revisions to the Standards that govern them. Contrary to how the Standards were originally drafted, Civic Life is now proposing to revise the Standards with minimal input from NAs and Coalitions.
The Board granted a donation request of $300 by the Sewallcrest Community Garden for funds for work parties, supplies and materials.
The annual Board Election is June 8 and 9. For people wanting to run for a Board seat, notice of candidacy is due by May 11 by emailing richmond.pdx.chair@gmail.com or declaring at the May 11 RNA meeting. Details about the election and candidates will be posted to the website.
The Richmond Spring Cleanup is Saturday, May 16, 9 am-1 pm, at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. with 40-yd dumpsters for mixed waste, electronics and metal recycling and U-Price-It Rummage and Plant sales. Please note: NO construction, remodeling or demolition material; NO styrofoam recycling—take it to Green Century Recycling; and NO box trucks or rental trucks, vans, trailers—they are too big for the event.
Check the website or the recent issue of the Richmond Newsletter for more details. For people over 70 years old or with physical limitations, contact richmondcleanup@gmail.com by May 10 to arrange for pickup of your items. We are in dire need of more volunteers—pizza lunch and stuff is free from Plant and Rummage sales—email richmondcleanup@gmail.com if you can help.
The RNA needs volunteers to deliver its quarterly Richmond newsletter. If you don’t receive it, the route you live on lacks a carrier. Contact rnanewsletter@gmail.com to help with deliveries.
The next meeting is May 11. Join us to get more involved in your neighborhood.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By John Carr
In April, we met for the first time at St. Mark’s (SE 54th Ave. and Powell Blvd.), part of our effort to meet in different corners of the neighborhood. We talked more about small projects and actions STNA might organize or connect neighbors around, digging a little deeper into the idea of a sidewalk repair initiative/event—still grinding out the details, so stay tuned. A May happy hour may also be in the works.
We shared that we’ve asked the City to enforce its requirement that Portland Public Schools provide consistent pedestrian access through Franklin High School grounds and post signage letting the public know of the access hours. And we heard from Kyoung Shin (APANO) about the 82nd Ave. TIF District, which includes parts of South Tabor.
We’re looking forward to our annual yard sale and garden tour Saturday, June 6! Signup will open soon via our website and email list. Email chair@southtabor.org with any questions.
Lastly, Board elections will take place later this summer. We have eight positions up for election this year, at least one of which is an “open” seat. We’ll take nominations and set an election date in May. You can learn more about specific roles on our website and in our bylaws (online). All members aged 16 and up are eligible to vote, but you must be 18 to serve on the Board. Please reach out to Juan at chair@southtabor.org if you’re interested in running and/or would like to know more. Come join us!
Our next in-person meeting will be May 21, 7–8:30 pm (always the third Thursday), location TBA. Visit southtabor.org to learn more and join our newsletter/email list.
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Chris Waldmann
The Sunnyside NA will host its annual meeting Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at SE Uplift (3534 SE Main St.) and live on Zoom. We will be electing five Board positions at this meeting. If you are interested in learning more about serving on the Board, please send an email to sunnsysideboard@googlegroups.com. We will also be voting on several updates to our bylaws, including one that will, if passed, allow those attending remotely to cast their votes in the election. Light refreshments will be provided.
The SNA is calling on the city to expedite the process of renaming Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. through SE Portland. Cities around the country have reacted quickly to the horrifying revelations about Mr. Chavez’s conduct and we urge Portland to do the same, rather than getting bogged down in the usual bureaucratic hurdles.
Sunnyside NA meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the month at SE Uplift, 3534 SE Main St. in the Fireside Room and are available via Zoom. For details, agendas and more you can join our Facebook group, Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, and visit our website, sunnysideportland.org. You can reach the Board directly by emailing sunnysideboard@googlegroups.com.