This summer, Portland’s Safe Blocks program is helping neighbors host parties in their neighborhoods through Party On, Portland! for events held Saturday, August 1-Friday, August 14. The parties are a great way to meet your neighbors, discover local resources, strengthen community bonds and celebrate safety and unity. Register by June 30 to get a free permit to close off your street, receive a free noise variance and much more.
Any community member who lives in the city of Portland may host a party at an address that is within the city boundaries. To get started, visit portland.gov/community-safety/ovp/safe-blocks/pop to complete the registration form. You’ll need to have a date and time in mind (9 am-9 pm August 1-14) and supply other basic information.
In order to block off the street in your neighborhood, it must be classified as “Local Service Traffic.” In general, these are low-traffic residential streets. To verify your street classification, visit Portland Bureau of Transportation’s street classification map at portland-tsp.com/#/streets. “Local Service Traffic” streets may be blocked off with garbage bins, recycle bins or homemade barriers.
For block parties outside of the first two weeks in August, groups such as neighborhood associations, faith-based organizations, schools and other neighborhood-based organizations may apply for a Block Party permit. The parties must meet all PBOT rules and regulations: be open and accessible to neighborhood residents living on the street requested for closure; and a local person must be designated to serve as a point of contact for the application and permit. Visit portland.gov/transportation/permitting/portland-streets/learn-about-block-party-permits for full details and the application.
Party On, Portland!
This summer, Portland’s Safe Blocks program is helping neighbors host parties in their neighborhoods through Party On, Portland! for events held Saturday, August 1-Friday, August 14. The parties are a great way to meet your neighbors, discover local resources, strengthen community bonds and celebrate safety and unity. Register by June 30 to get a free permit to close off your street, receive a free noise variance and much more.