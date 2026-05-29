This spring and early summer, the Bureau of Environmental Services invites Portland families to get outside and journey along a story in two of Portland’s amazing natural areas. Using a StoryWalk® as a guide, follow the pages of a storybook while walking along the trail until you reach the end of the tale.
The Bureau’s Clean Rivers Education program is hosting stories through Monday, June 15 at Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge and Whitaker Ponds Natural Area (NE). The fun, low-impact activity gives families a reason to walk through natural areas where you might get to see a great blue heron, dragonflies buzzing, a pond full of tadpoles, bees at work and more.
StoryWalk® was first developed in 2007 by Anne Ferguson, who worked for the Vermont Department of Health. Ferguson wanted to promote family fun and outdoor physical activity. She partnered with the Vermont Bicycle and Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library to create StoryWalk®.
At Oaks Bottom, the book, in English and Spanish, is I Know the River Loves Me/Yo sé que el río me ama by Maya Christina Gonzalez. Join Maya on her visit to the river where she knows the river provides for her, and she, in turn, respects and loves it back. It is the perfect book for the whole family to enjoy on their walk down to the Willamette River.
Visit portland.gov/bes/clean-rivers-education/storywalk for directions and information about the refuge. There is also information about the Whitaker Ponds Natural Area book and walk.
Go on a StoryWalk® in June
This spring and early summer, the Bureau of Environmental Services invites Portland families to get outside and journey along a story in two of Portland’s amazing natural areas. Using a StoryWalk® as a guide, follow the pages of a storybook while walking along the trail until you reach the end of the tale.