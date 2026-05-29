New PP&R Pool Rule, Outdoor Pools Open

Earlier this year Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) announced a new Oregon pool code, OAR 333-062-1000, 6.4.2.2.3(14), which requires all swimmers under the age of 14 to be under the direct supervision of a person aged 18 years or older for all play swims. This applies to all four indoor pools and seven outdoor pools PP&R owns and operates.
The outdoor pools—Creston at SE 44th Ave. and Powell Blvd., Grant at NE 33rd Ave. and US Grant Pl., Ida B. Wells-Barnett at 1151 SW Vermont St., Montavilla at 8219 NE Glisan St., Peninsula at 700 N Rosa Parks Way, Pier at N Seneca St. and St. Johns Ave. and Sellwood at 7951 SE 7th Ave.—will open Thursday, June 18. Starting Friday, June 12, people can register for a free week of swim lessons Monday, June 22-Friday, June 26. In person registration (at any PP&R pool) is 4-7 pm; online registration starts at 7:30 pm.
For more information about PP&R pools, including rules, accessibility and prices, visit portland.gov/parks/recreation/pools.
Photo by PP&R.