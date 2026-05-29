SE Uplift has launched a how-to guide designed to help people build a rapid response network, an organized group of neighbors who agree to show up—fast—when a neighbor needs help. It’s the people on your block or floor of your apartment building—small scale and nimble. It’s about building connections so neighbors can mobilize when there is a need, such as checking in on vulnerable neighbors during a weather emergency, helping someone facing an eviction notice or mobilizing together in the event of a lost child, a medical crisis, harassment or a natural disaster. It’s about building a resilient, connected community with the people who live nearby.
The free toolkit includes a printable, step-by-step guide to starting the conversation before a situation emerges and tips to keep it going. There’s also a slide deck you can use to introduce the toolkit to your group. Whether you live on a residential block, in an apartment building or a larger community, the resources will equip the group with concrete steps for creating the groundwork for coordinated action that you can employ when it matters most. Visit seuplift.org/rapidresponsenetwork for the toolkit and slide deck.
Starting a Rapid Response Network
SE Uplift has launched a how-to guide designed to help people build a rapid response network, an organized group of neighbors who agree to show up—fast—when a neighbor needs help. It’s the people on your block or floor of your apartment building—small scale and nimble. It’s about building connections so neighbors can mobilize when there is a need, such as checking in on vulnerable neighbors during a weather emergency, helping someone facing an eviction notice or mobilizing together in the event of a lost child, a medical crisis, harassment or a natural disaster. It’s about building a resilient, connected community with the people who live nearby.